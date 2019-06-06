Atletico Madrid sign striker Ibanez

Atletico Madrid confirmed on Thursday that they have signed centre forward from Mexican side Atletico San Luis.

The Atletico Madrid website confirmed the arrival of the 24-year-old Argentinian, who scored 22 goals in 43 matches for San Luis this season, but added that the striker would be loaned back to the Mexican outfit for the coming 12 months, reports

The Spanish paper reports that Atletico have no plans to include Ibanez in their squad in the near future, despite the almost certain departure of and doubts over the future of Diego Costa, and suggests that the may be loaned to sides such as Espanyol or Real Betis in the future.

Elsewhere in Spain, striker said he can't guarantee he will stay with the Spanish Copa del Rey winners next season, while his club teammate could return to his former side Celta Vigo.

Also, Real Sociedad are expected to confirm the signing of Girona striker in the coming days.

--IANS

aak/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)