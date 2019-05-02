Axed UK Defence Secretary denies role in Huawei leak

Gavin Williamson, sacked as Britain's Defence by for allegedly disclosing plans to allow Chinese to help build the UK's network, has denied leaking any information from the

His comments have come amid calls for a police inquiry into it. Opposition MPs say there should be an investigation whether the had been breached, the BBC reported.

Williamson was quoted in several newspapers on Thursday as saying he was the victim of a "vendetta" and a "kangaroo court". He told he "swore on his children's lives" that he was not responsible for the leak.

He also posted a letter on his account on Wednesday "strenuously" denying that he was the source of the leak.

Downing Street, however, said it had "compelling evidence" and the matter was closed.

The inquiry into the leak began after reported on the National Security Council's confidential discussions, including warnings from several Cabinet members about possible risks to national security over a deal with

At a meeting with Williamson on Wednesday, May told him she had information that suggested that he was responsible for the unauthorised disclosure. In a letter confirming his dismissal, she said: "No other credible version of events to explain this leak has been identified."

In response, Williamson, Defence since 2017, wrote he was "confident" that a "thorough and formal inquiry" would have "vindicated" his position. "I appreciate you offering me the option to resign, but to resign would have been to accept that I, my civil servants, my military advisers or my staff were responsible: this was not the case," he said.

Labour Party's told 4's Today programme Williamson had "a right to clear his name" and the best way to do that was through a criminal inquiry. "This is about the law applying equally to everyone. We have had very high profile civil servants going to jail for breaching the Secrets Act," he said.

Disclosure of information relating to security and intelligence by a "Crown servant", including ministers, is illegal. Being found guilty of this carries a sentence ranging from a fine to two years in prison.

--IANS

soni/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)