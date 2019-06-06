RBI to remove transaction charges on RTGS, NEFT

In a bid to boost digital fund transfer systems, the Reserve Bank on Thursday said that it will remove charges levied on transactions conducted through Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) and (NEFT).

The NEFT system provides for batch settlements at hourly intervals, while transfers funds from one bank to another on a "real time" and on "gross" basis. Introduced in 2004, settles all and customer transactions above Rs 2 lakh.

Both are popular Currently, banks charge between Rs 30-55 on and Rs 2-25 on NEFT fund transfer.

Announcing the plan on the sidelines of the second monetary policy decision, said: "In the area of payment and settlement systems, it has been decided to do away with the charges levied by the Reserve Bank for transactions processed in the RTGS and NEFT systems in order to provide an impetus to digital funds movement."

"Banks will be required, in turn, to pass these benefits to their customers. Instructions to banks in this regard will be issued within a week."

The Confederation of All Traders (CAIT) welcomed the move calling it progressive and said it would encourage digital payments by the business community.

