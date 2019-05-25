Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 gets new release date

and will no longer lock horns in the box office as 'Super 30' will hit the theatres on July 12, whereas Kangana's 'Mental hai kya' will release on July 26.

and trade analyst tweeted, "#BreakingNews: # release date finalized: 12 July 2019."

Earlier, Hrithik shared an official statement on stating that he is postponing the release date of his film soon, after Ekta Kapoor announced the revised release date of '

"So as to not allow my film to be desecrated by yet another media circus, I have decided to shift the release date of my film 'Super30' in order to save myself from the personal trauma and toxic mental violence this would cause," the statement read.

He asserted that despite the film being ready, he requested his to shift the released date.

Many also speculated that Kangana is deliberately releasing her film on the same day because she wants to lock horns with Hrithik.

Reacting to these speculations, Kangana's sister, Rangoli Chandel, went on a rant and slammed Hrithik for maligning Kangana's name.

She also revealed that Ekta and Hrithik met before the filmmaker announced the changed release date.

"Kangana told Ekta Kapoor not to release MHK on 26th but Ekta said it is her prerogative as a to decide the release date, then she had a meeting with her childhood friend Hrithik and they both took this call," Rangoli tweeted.

'Mental Hai Kya', which also stars Rajkummar Rao, has been directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Prakash Kovelamudi.

