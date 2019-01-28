Burglars stun PNB branch in Tamil Nadu

In a major robbery, burglars broke open the walls of the (PNB) in in Tamil Nadu's district and emptied some lockers of its contents, police said.

The incident came to light on Monday morning when the bankers entered the branch which was closed on Sunday.

The burglars gained entry into the branch by drilling a big hole on the branch's back side wall. They broke a couple of lockers using

The was not able to estimate the quantum of loss.

Police checked CCTV camera footages for clues.

Meanwhile, many customers of the gathered outside to know the numbers which were broken by the burglars.

Meanwhile, the of the All India Employees Association (AIBEA), C.H. Venkatachalam, told IANS: "The (RBI) has been saying that banks are not responsible for what is stored inside the lockers. But when the banks are renting out the lockers claiming they are safe, they should also be made responsible."

He said systems that trigger an alarm when the branch walls are hammered should be installed.

--IANS

vj/mr/rs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)