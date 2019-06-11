Bangladesh, Sri Lanka split points after washout

-
For the second consecutive day, rain forced the abandonment of a World Cup tie after steady downpour didn't allow a single ball to be bowled in the match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka here on Tuesday.
After heavy overnight showers dashed the hopes of a scheduled 10.30 a.m. (local time) start, incessant rains continued through the morning, forcing the umpires to finally call off the tie at 1.57 p.m.
This is the third instance in the ongoing World Cup when inclement weather led to the abandonment of a match. On June 7, the tie between Pakistan and Sri Lanka was abandoned without a ball being bowled, while on Monday, the match between South Africa and West Indies had to be called off after just 7.3 overs into the first innings.
Sri Lanka are now placed fifth in the points tally with four points from four matches, while Bangladesh are in the seventh position with three points from four outings.
Bangladesh, meanwhile, are sweating over the fitness of star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who was a doubtful starter for Tuesdaty's fixture after picking up a thigh injury during training.
For Sri Lanka, veteran pacer Lasith Malinga would leave for home now only to return for the team's next game against Australia on June 15.
"Lasith Malinga will leave the team as his mother-in-law has passed away. He is expected to join the team before its next #CWC19 game against Australia on 15th," Sri Lanka Cricket tweeted.
