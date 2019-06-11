Bangladesh, Sri Lanka split points after washout

For the second consecutive day, rain forced the abandonment of a tie after steady didn't allow a single ball to be bowled in the match between and here on Tuesday.

After heavy overnight showers dashed the hopes of a scheduled 10.30 a.m. (local time) start, incessant rains continued through the morning, forcing the umpires to finally call off the tie at 1.57 p.m.

This is the third instance in the ongoing when inclement weather led to the abandonment of a match. On June 7, the tie between and was abandoned without a ball being bowled, while on Monday, the match between and had to be called off after just 7.3 overs into the first innings.

are now placed fifth in the points tally with four points from four matches, while are in the seventh position with three points from four outings.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, are sweating over the fitness of star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who was a doubtful starter for Tuesdaty's fixture after picking up a during training.

For Sri Lanka, veteran pacer Lasith Malinga would leave for home now only to return for the team's next game against on June 15.

"Lasith Malinga will leave the team as his mother-in-law has passed away. He is expected to join the team before its next #CWC19 game against on 15th," Sri Lanka tweeted.

--IANS

dm/kk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)