33rd Usha JTP's third camp winners announced

The third camp of the 33rd Training Programme (JTP) for 2019 concluded on Tuesday at the Club with Salwan, Rabani Kaur, Amrita Das, Netra Suri, and taking away the maximum number of prizes across categories like Putting, Chipping, Pitching, Bunker, Long Drive and Playing.

Fifty talented youngsters in the third camp trained under Delighted at the skilful performance of the youngsters, Sethi said: "We witnessed some amazing talent and look forward to nurture young talented juniors. I am thankful to for supporting the programme and hope to continue this wonderful partnership to identify and train world class golfers from "

Over the years, the Programme has earned a reputation of being the training ground of world class professional golfers including the likes of Shiv Kapur, Daniel Chopra, and Gauri Monga, who are past participants of the JTP.

The 33rd Training Programme is divided into four 10-day camps starting May 13, May 23, June 2, and June 12. All the participating children will be trained on the different aspects of the game under the guidance of well known Category-A coaches Ajay Gupta, Vikram Sethi, and Participants are segregated by their level of ability into Beginners, Intermediate and Advanced.

--IANS

kk/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)