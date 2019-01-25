CBI books ex-Haryana CM Hooda in land allocation case, raids 30 places in Delhi-NCR

The CBI on Friday registered a fresh case against former over alleged irregularities in land allotment and carried out raids at over 30 places in and the National Capital Region (NCR), officials said.

"Over 30 places in Delhi-NCR, including Hooda's and residences, were raided in connection with the alleged land allotment irregularities that took place in between 2004 and 2007," a senior told IANS here.

The raids started early on Friday morning.

was expected to address a rally in Haryana's Jind city later Friday in support of candidate

The said that the agency had earlier registered a preliminary enquiry to probe into the allegations. However, it remained tightlipped on more details about the case.

The CBI had recently received a go-ahead to file a chargesheet against in connection with the case.

The former faces allegations of using his influence to allot a plot for (AJL), the parent company of newspaper.

