CBI books Hooda in land allocation case, raids 20 places in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab

-
ALSO READ
CBI registers new case against ex-Haryana CM Hooda in land scam; carries out searches at 20 locations
CBI raids ex-Haryana CM Hooda's residence
Khattar govt acting against Hooda with 'feeling of revenge': Cong
CBI registers new case against ex-Haryana CM Hooda in land scam; carries out searches at 30 locations
AJL case: Hooda reiterates he was victim of 'political vendetta'
-
The CBI on Friday registered a fresh case against former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and several others in connection with the alleged irregularities in allotting over 1,417 acres of land during 2009-12 in Gurugram and carried out raids at over 20 places in Haryana, Delhi and Punjab.
Apart from Hooda, the agency booked T.C. Gupta, the then Chief Administrator, HUDA and Director of the Urban Estate Town and Country Planning, and others, including 15 private builders, on charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating, pecuniary advantage and criminal misconduct,
An agency official said that the CBI registered the case on the November 1, 2017 orders of the Supreme Court to investigate the acquisition process of over 1,417 acres of land between 2009 and 2012 in Gurugram's Sector 58 to 63 and Sector 65 to 67.
Raids were being carried out since Friday morning in over 20 places, including the DLF office in Gurugram, and in Chandigarh, Rohtak, New Delhi and Mohali including Hooda's residence in Rohtak.
Hooda was expected to address a rally in Haryana's Jind city later Friday in support of Congress candidate Randeep Singh Surjewala.
The official said that the agency had earlier registered a preliminary enquiry to probe into the allegations. However, it remained tightlipped on more details about the case.
The CBI had recently received a go-ahead to file a chargesheet against Hooda in connection with the case.
The former Chief Minister faces allegations of using his influence to allot a plot for Associated Journal Limited (AJL), the parent company of the National Herald newspaper.
--IANS
aks/vsc/vm
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU