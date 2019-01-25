CBI books Hooda in land allocation case, raids 20 places in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab

The CBI on Friday registered a fresh case against former and several others in connection with the alleged irregularities in allotting over 1,417 acres of land during 2009-12 in Gurugram and carried out raids at over 20 places in Haryana, and

Apart from Hooda, the agency booked T.C. Gupta, the then Chief Administrator, and Director of the Urban Estate Town and Country Planning, and others, including 15 private builders, on charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating, pecuniary advantage and criminal misconduct,

An agency said that the CBI registered the case on the November 1, 2017 orders of the to investigate the acquisition process of over 1,417 acres of land between 2009 and 2012 in Gurugram's Sector 58 to 63 and Sector 65 to 67.

Raids were being carried out since Friday morning in over 20 places, including the office in Gurugram, and in Chandigarh, Rohtak, New and including Hooda's residence in

was expected to address a rally in Haryana's Jind city later Friday in support of candidate

The said that the agency had earlier registered a preliminary enquiry to probe into the allegations. However, it remained tightlipped on more details about the case.

The CBI had recently received a go-ahead to file a chargesheet against in connection with the case.

The former faces allegations of using his influence to allot a plot for (AJL), the parent company of newspaper.

--IANS

aks/vsc/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)