Barcelona register over Girona 2-0 in La Liga

prevailed over a short-handed but scrappy Girona 2-0 for their eighth consecutive win.

The game on Sunday featured the three top scorers of the 2018/19 season: Barcelona's Argentine star, Lionel Messi, who obtained his 19th goal, and Uruguay's (15) as well as Girona's Uruguayan forward Cristhian Stuani, reports news.

However, it was Portuguese defender who opened the scoring nine minutes into the game taking advantage of a loose ball inside the area and the video referee confirmed the goal.

This was Semedo's first goal since joining the in 2017 from Benfica for a reported $42.24 million.

Barcelona, who dominated the game from start to finish, could have scored the second goal at the quarter-hour mark, but Brazilian was unable to get past in a one-on-one situation set up by Messi.

Once more, Messi proved to be a for any defence he faces, teaming up with Spanish left-back and threatening Girona's goal on several occasions, including firing a shot that nearly got past Bounou in the 22nd minute.

As the minutes ticked away, Girona grew in confidence and even had an opportunity to draw level in the 41st minute, when defender cleared Pere Pons' effort off the goal line.

After the intermission, continued to put Girona under pressure, but it was the visitors who nearly scored in the early going of the second half, although German ter Stegen blocked Stuani's shot.

A few minutes later, Girona had a setback as Colombian central defender was sent off after being booked twice.

Despite the numerical disadvantage, Girona's efforts continued in search for the equalizer but without posing any real danger to Barcelona's goal.

Seven minutes after the one-hour mark, Messi scored the second goal on a nicely executed shot as he was set up for a one-on-one situation against Bounou by Alba.

After conceding the second goal, Girona seemed to be throwing in the towel and Barcelona had several scoring chances, but Bounou prevented Messi and Croatian from scoring as the 2-0 lead remained in place until the end of the game.

After the win, Barcelona remains atop the table with 49 points while Girona temporarily fell to the 14th spot with 24 points.

--IANS

gau/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)