Barty storms past Sharapova into Australian Open quarters

Australia's Ashleigh Barty defeated Russia's Maria Sharapova here on Sunday to make it into the first Grand Slam quarterfinal of her career at the Australian Open.
The No 15 seed recovered from a set down against the former world No 1 and wrapped up the match 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 in just under two and a half hours, reports Efe news.
Sharapova, who won the Australian Open in 2008, was looking for her first quarterfinal in Melbourne since 2016 after she had ousted defending champion Caroline Wozniacki in three sets in the last round.
But she was no match against the in-form Barty, the home favourite.
Sharapova had powered her way through the first set but could not maintain her imperious tennis as Barty stormed back into the game and gave her a tough fight in the last two sets.
Barty will take on Petra Kvitova in the quarterfinals, who downed American youngster Amanda Anisimova in straight sets earlier on Sunday.
--IANS
kk/mr
