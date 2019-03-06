BCCI CoA to refer Hardik-Rahul issue to ombudsman on Thursday (IANS Exclusive)

Board of Control for in (BCCI) D.K. Jain is set to get the Hardik Pandya-K.L. Rahul matter referred to him officially by the Supreme Court-appointed (CoA) when they meet in the capital on Thursday.

Speaking to IANS, a confirmed that the CoA would refer the matter to the once they meet for what is expected to be an important meeting, especially after the quarterly ICC meet wherein the letter from BCCI requesting for the international body to ban member boards from where terrorism emanates was turned down.

"The CoA will hand the matter to the on Thursday when they meet in It is one of the points that will be raised in a meeting which will also see the members discuss the ICC making it clear that no action can be taken on any member board on non-cricketing matters," the said.

Apart from the three committee members - chief Vinod Rai, and new inductee Lt. Gen Ravi Thodge, there will be lawyers as well as the board discusses a few other important things from the recently concluded ICC meet.

and Rahul had been suspended briefly for their inappropriate conduct in a chat show and were flown back from the team during the series.

But lack of an ombudsman saw the CoA removing the temporary suspension. While joined the squad in New Zealand, Rahul was asked to ply his trade for 'A' against the England Lions.

The CoA had issued a statement which read: "The (CoA) had, by emails dated 11.01.2019 and in exercise of Rule 41(6) of the Constitution of BCCI suspended and K.L. Rahul in view of the allegations of misconduct against them, pending adjudication of the allegations under Rule 46 of the approved BCCI Constitution.

"Since the adjudication of all allegations of misconduct against any registered with, inter alia, the BCCI is required to be undertaken by the BCCI Ombudsman, whose appointment is pending directions of the Supreme Court, the CoA is the of the view that the interim suspension orders dated 11.01.2019 should be presently lifted with immediate effect.

"The above matter and decision has been taken with the concurrence of Amicus Curiae P.S. Narasimha. In view of the above, the suspension orders dated 11.01.2019 is immediately lifted pending appointment and adjudication of the allegations by the BCCI Ombudsman."

The bench comprising Bobde and A.M. Sapre had on February 21 appointed Justice (retired) D.K. Jain as the ombudsman and the latter was asked to take charge immediately.

