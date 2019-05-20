India eves beat S Korea 2-1 in tour opener (Correction in Para 2)

The Indian women's team edged past hosts 2-1 in their first game of the three-match bilateral series, here on Monday.

Lalremsiami (11th minute) and (40th) scored for India, while (48th) found the net for S Korea.

India, coming into the meet on the back of impressive outings in and Malaysia, started on the front foot. The eves could have taken the lead in the opening exchanges but missed a gilt edge chance from a penalty corner in the first quarter.

They were not made to wait long though, as Lalremsiami sounded the board in the 11th minute. Navneet added a second goal struck beautifully to extend the lead in the 40th minute.

The hosts failed to make the most of five penalty corners and a in the last quarter, managing to score from only one set piece in the 48th minute through

"The result was good, but the performance can be better. We tried new things in the match and it was interesting to see how we handled the change," India's said after the game.

"We must take our technical skills to a higher level to play faster and that will be one of our priorities for the next match," Marijne said.

will play their second match of the tour on Wednesday.

--IANS

dm/kk/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)