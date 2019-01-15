Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba holds meeting on Kartarpur Corridor

Union Gauba on Tuesday held a meeting with senior officials including BSF DG RK and Chief Secretary Karan Singh on the issue of corridor here.

The meeting, which was held at the North Block, discussed an array of issues related to Corridor. The other officials who attended the meeting included DGP, Intelligence, Dinkar Gupta, Indian High to and NHAI officials.

The on the eve of Guru Purab on November 22 last year approved the construction of Corridor from Dera in district to the India- international border. government has also announced to open the corridor next year.

The Kartarpur route along India-Pakistan border is three kilometres away from in Once functional, the corridor would allow Sikh pilgrims direct access to the historic Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, Pakistan, where died in 1539.

On November 26 last year, M Venkaiah Naidu had presided over the foundation stone laying ceremony of the corridor at Dera in Punjab.

Two days later on November 28, 2018, Pakistan too laid the foundation stone of Kartarpur Corridor along India-Pakistan border in It is said that Devji spent last 18 years of his life at the historic Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)