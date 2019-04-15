Before EC ban, Yogi attacks BJD govt in Odisha

Hours before the (EC) banned him from campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls for three days, UP on Monday accused the Naveen Patnaik-led Biju (BJD) government in of indulging in large-scale corruption.

"The government is involved in various scams, including the chitfund scam. It has nothing to offer to youth and to state," said Adityanath at rallies in He also asked the people to vote for a "double-engine government" to usher in progress in the state.

Criticising the Congress, he said,, "The Congress-led government at the Centre preferred to remain quiet when Chinese were intruding into and Pakistan-sponsored terrorists were killing people in "

"But the scenario has changed after the BJP's coming to power. Now, if showed the temerity to launch an attack, the would take the fight to terror camps deep inside Pakistan" he said.

