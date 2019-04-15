Before EC ban, Yogi attacks BJD govt in Odisha

-
Hours before the Election Commission (EC) banned him from campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls for three days, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday accused the Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD) government in Odisha of indulging in large-scale corruption.
"The Odisha government is involved in various scams, including the chitfund scam. It has nothing to offer to youth and to state," said Adityanath at rallies in Odisha. He also asked the people to vote for a "double-engine government" to usher in progress in the state.
Criticising the Congress, he said,, "The Congress-led government at the Centre preferred to remain quiet when Chinese were intruding into India and Pakistan-sponsored terrorists were killing people in India."
"But the scenario has changed after the BJP's coming to power. Now, if Islamabad showed the temerity to launch an attack, the Modi government would take the fight to terror camps deep inside Pakistan" he said.
