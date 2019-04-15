Congress, AAP blame each other for delay in alliance

-
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi refused to forge alliance with AAP for LS polls: Kejriwal
AAP names six LS candidates for Delhi
AAP announces candidates for six out of seven seats in Delhi for LS polls
Congress not serious about Delhi: AAP leader
There could be strategic reasons behind AAP declaring candidates on 6 LS seats in Delhi: Cong
-
Bringing out the alliance talk in public domain, Congress President Rahul Gandhi and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Monday blamed each other for the delay in forging an alliance between them in the national capital.
In a tweet, Gandhi said the Congress was willing to give up four of the seven parliamentary seats in Delhi to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
"An alliance between the Congress and AAP in Delhi would mean the rout of the BJP. The Congress is willing to give up four Delhi seats to the AAP to ensure this. But Kejriwal has done yet another U turn! Our doors are still open, but the clock is running out," Gandhi said.
Responding to the tweet in Hindi, Kejriwal said he had not taken any U-turn and he feels sad over Gandhi's comments.
"What U-turn? The talks are still going on. Your tweet shows that the alliance is not your wish but just a showoff. I feel sorry that you are making statements. Today, it is very important to save the country from the threat of the Modi-Shah duo. It is unfortunate that you are helping Modi by dividing the anti-Modi vote in UP and other states too," he said.
On Sunday, when asked about a possible alliance with the Congress in Delhi, Kejriwal said he and his party were ready to do anything to save the country from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah.
The talks between the Congress and the AAP for an alliance in Delhi is said to be still on despite the AAP's insistence on an alliance in Haryana and Chandigarh as well.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP bagged all the seven seats while the AAP came second.
--IANS
nks/mr
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU