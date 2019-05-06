Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh's assets up 50%

BJP's and party's candidate for Lok Sabha constituency, has declared assets, including movable and immovable, worth Rs 45.36 lakh, up by nearly 50 per cent from Rs 30.29 lakh declared in 2016, when he contested the Assembly polls.

According to his latest affidavit, submitted as part of nomination filing process for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, the 54-year-old candidate declared over Rs 13.36 lakh movable assets, which has gone up from only Rs 35,070 shown in 2016.

His movable assets include Rs 20,000 cash in hand, worth over Rs 11.75 lakh and an LIC policy of Rs 1.40 lakh.

Ghosh, who was elected from constituency three years ago, has declared his current source of income as Rs 21,870 a month as MLA allowance.

Ghosh has also shown that he inherited agricultural land, valued Rs 30 lakh, in Kuliana village in district and possesses a 800 sqft residential establishment worth Rs two lakh in the same village.

During the last assembly elections in the state, he had declared overall immovable assets worth Rs 29.94 lakh.

The BJP's has also declared that there are pending criminal against him, but he has not been convicted for any criminal offence.

