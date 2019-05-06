JUST IN
Sadhvi Pragya a terror, murder accused: Swara Bhaskar

IANS  |  Bhopal 

Actor Swara Bhaskar on Monday hit out against the BJP for fielding "terror and murder case accused" Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur as its candidate from the Bhopal Lok Sabha consituency.

"What Pragya Thakur represents in the election is harmful. She is a mix of politics and crime. I have come here to campaign against her," Swara told media persons here.

"Thakur is accused of murder, of terrorism. Terror is an attempt to destroy harmony in society and the country. And the BJP has seen fit to field such a candidate," she said, adding that she will campaign for the Congress candidate, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh.

First Published: Mon, May 06 2019. 23:26 IST

