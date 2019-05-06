Kejriwal should reflect who opened doors for BJP: Rahul

on Monday said the party would form government in in the next assembly polls and took potshots at convenor Arvind Kejriwal, saying he should rather contemplate who lied about the in 2014 and "opened the doors" for the BJP.

Gandhi, who was addressing a public rally in Sadar under the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha seat while campaigning for party candidate J.P. Agarwal, sought to explain his stance about not having an alliance with

"I told him (Kejriwal) we should win all the seven seats in I asked him to take four seats, while the will contest the rest. First, he said 'okay'. As soon as I had approved of it, he brought in and in the picture," Gandhi said, adding that's when the alliance talks broke down.

"Kejriwal should reflect as to who opened the doors for BJP in 2015, who told lies about It was not BJP alone," said

He asked people to see for themselves as to which party is giving a tough fight to the BJP across the country.

"We, the Congress, have fought Modi wherever he has gone. We defeated him in several states. If any party in can stop the BJP, it is Congress. It is a fight of ideologies. I tell u with guarantee that will defeat the BJP," Gandhi said.

The seven constituencies in will vote on May 12. The BJP had bagged all the seven Lok Sabah seats in the 2014 elections.

