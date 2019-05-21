Bengal BJP worker shot at during clashes with Trinamool

In a post-poll clash between Trinamool and (BJP) workers, a BJP member has been shot at in West Bengal's district, police said on Tuesday.

"There was a clash on Monday night. One of the BJP workers was shot at but we are yet to receive any formal complaint. Whether it was actually a bullet injury, needs to be verified," an of said.

parliamentary constituency voted on April 11 in the first phase of Lok Sabha 2019.

According to sources, around five BJP workers have received injuries and were admitted to hospital.

--IANS

bnd/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)