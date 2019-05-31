Separatists ready to back India-Pakistan peace initiative: Mirwaiz

-
Senior separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said on Friday that the separatist Hurriyat conference will support all peace initiatives between India and Pakistan as these will lead to a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute.
Addressing people at the Jamia Masjid in Srinagar on the last Friday of Ramandan month, he said: "Hurriyat is willing to support every initiative which is aimed at a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute keeping in view the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.
"Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's offer of holding a dialogue on all outstanding issues should be taken seriously by New Delhi.
"Imran Khan has often repeated the offer of dialogue on all issues between India and Pakistan including Kashmir," he added.
He said with such a massive mandate, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had the power to play a decisive role in resolving the long-standing Kashmir row.
He said the road to long-lasting, better and permanent better relations between India and Pakistan lay in the resolution of the Kashmir issue.
