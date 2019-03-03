Police prevents BJP bike rally in West Bengal; clashes ensued

BJP workers clashed with the police in several places of West Bengal Sunday as the party were prevented from holding its 'Vijay Sankalp' rally at different places of the state.

The said they prevented the motorbike rally as permission had not been granted for the rallies owing to a ban on public rallies during the examinations.

The 'Vijay Sankalp' bike rally is a part of the BJP's countrywide pre-poll exercise to establish contact with people.

Clashes between BJP workers and policemen took place at and in district, Midnapore town and in West Midnapore, and Balurghat in South Dinajpur when they took out the motorcycle rallies.

Police resorted to lathicharge to disperse the party workers at and leaving some people from both sides injured.

Rallies would be held even if the police arrest his party cadres, said in

"Hundreds of Sankalp yatras are being held in the country and in Bengal also. It will be held even if police arrest us," Ghosh said.

party leaders engaged in arguments with police in the city as they were prevented from taking out rallies owing the lack of permission.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)