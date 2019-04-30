Bengaluru-bound Hamsafar express derails in Assam

JUST IN
IANS  |  Agartala 

Two wheels of Bengaluru-bound Hamsafar Express derailed on Tuesday in southern Assam bordering Tripura, an official said.

"Two wheels of Agartala-Bengaluru Hamsafar express derailed at Margram under Karimganj district of Southern Assam today (Tuesday) morning. Accident relief train has reached the site from Badarpur (in Southern Assam). There is no casualty," said Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) Chief Public Relations Officer Pranav Jyoti Sharma said.

The cause of derailment was under investigation and work of rerailment was under progress, he said.

Several Agartala, Guwahati and Kolkata bound trains were stranded in different locations in Assam and Tripura due to the accident.

The NFR runs several express, passenger and goods trains from Tripura capital Agartala and southern Assam through a single line up to Lumding junction, 200 km from Assam's main city of Guwahati.

--IANS

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, April 30 2019. 13:00 IST

