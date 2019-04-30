Bengaluru-bound Hamsafar express derails in Assam

Two wheels of Bengaluru-bound Hamsafar Express derailed on Tuesday in southern bordering Tripura, an said.

"Two wheels of Agartala-Bengaluru Hamsafar express derailed at Margram under Karimganj district of Southern today (Tuesday) morning. Accident relief train has reached the site from Badarpur (in Southern Assam). There is no casualty," said Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) said.

The cause of derailment was under investigation and work of rerailment was under progress, he said.

Several Agartala, and Kolkata bound trains were stranded in different locations in and due to the accident.

The NFR runs several express, passenger and goods trains from capital Agartala and southern Assam through a single line up to Lumding junction, 200 km from Assam's main city of

