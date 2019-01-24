Bezos' Blue Origin launches NASA payloads into sub-orbital space

Blue Origin's rocket successfully completed its 10th uncrewed test flight, bringing NASA-sponsored payloads into sub-orbital space for a few minutes of microgravity testing.

The rocket, called New Shepard, was launched at 10.05 EST from Van Horn, on Wednesday, sending a capsule to heights above 100 kilometres, crossing the space frontier, reported.

New Shepard, named after - the first American to reach space, consists of a reusable rocket and a reusable capsule and is designed for flights.

It carried at least eight NASA-sponsored research and to sub-orbital space and back.

The mission, which lasted 10 minutes and 15 seconds, reached an altitude of 66 miles (107 kilometres).

"At NASA, technology drives exploration," was quoted as saying by Space.com.

He added that there were 10 payloads in all on the flight.

"These NASA-supported experiments will help advance in-space propulsion technologies habitation systems, science instruments and other capabilities crucial for exploration. Like the researchers, I'm excited to learn the results from this very important flight," Bridenstine said.

The test flight also indicated that is eyeing a closer launch into sub-orbital market.

"So exciting to think that human is just around the corner (for Blue Origin)," Ariane Cornell, the company's of and orbital sales, was quoted as saying.

"We're aiming for the end of this year... but as we have said before, we are not in a rush. We want to take our time, we want to do this right."

is also competing directly with Richard Branson's and Elon Musk's in the sub-orbital market.

Neither nor has begun flying customers but they both have plans to start sometime in 2019.

Virgin Galactic, which plans to use a rocket-powered plane to fly groups of people to the edge of space, conducted its first test flight to reach more than 50 miles above Earth in December, earning commercial wings for the two pilots aboard the plane, according to a report.

--IANS

rt/mag/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)