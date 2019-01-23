NASA replaces astronaut for 1st Boeing mission to ISS

The US space agency has replaced one of the astronauts assigned to fly on the first crewed test launch of a first-time capsule to take passengers to the (ISS).

NASA announced late Tuesday that will no longer fly on the mission owing to unspecified "medical reasons." NASA has been added to the crew.

"He previously served as an flight engineer and science officer on Expedition 9, and commanded the station on Expedition 18," said the space agency.

This will be Fincke's fourth trip to space since joining the corps in 1996.

Fincke will begin training immediately alongside NASA's and Boeing's Chris Ferguson, who were both assigned to the mission in August 2018.

The Starliner's Crew Flight Test will be the first time that the new spacecraft, which is being developed and built by as part of NASA's Commercial Crew Programme, is launched into space with humans on board.

An uncrewed flight test of the Starliner will test the spacecraft's critical systems prior to Fincke, Ferguson and Manna's launch, said NASA.

--IANS

na/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)