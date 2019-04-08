'Goldfinger' Bond girl Nadja Regin dead at 87

Nadja Regin, who starred in two "From with Love" and "Goldfinger", has died. She was 87.

Movie bosses paid tribute to Nadja with a statement on on Monday, reports mirror.co.uk.

"We are very sorry to learn that has passed away at the age of 87. Nadja appeared in two Bond films, 'From with Love' and 'Goldfinger'. Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this sad time."

She also appeared in several British TV shows in the 1960s including "The Avengers", "Danger Man" and "The Saint".

But she was best known for her role as the mistress of Kerim Bey in "From with Love", which starred as the

--IANS

nn/rb/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)