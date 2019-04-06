7 from J&K crack UPSC Civil Services 2018

Seven aspirants from and Kashmir have cracked the (UPSC) civil service exam-2018.

The list of 759 successful candidates made public by the on Friday included seven names belonging to the region.

from Poonch has secured the 187th rank in the merit list. She is an MBBS graduate.

Abhishek Augustya, who secured the 286th position and the 320th, are both from city.

While (364) from Reasi district, Harvinder Singh (335), Gokul Mahajan (564) and Devahuti (668) are from Jammu district.

Kanishak Kataria, an IIT Bombay graduate has topped this year's civil service exams, while Srushti Jayant Deshmukh at fifth position scored the highest among the women candidates.

--IANS

