7 from J&K crack UPSC Civil Services 2018

-
ALSO READ
Ex IAS officer Shah Faesal seeks crowd funding for independent political journey
Bharat Bhushan Vyas joins UPSC as member
BJP hits out Shah Faesal, says he is speaking lies
Shah Faesal couldn't fulfil his duties as an officer, wonder what will he do in future: J-K Governer
Next course of action will depend on what people of Kashmir want: Shah Faesal
-
Seven aspirants from Jammu and Kashmir have cracked the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) civil service exam-2018.
The list of 759 successful candidates made public by the UPSC on Friday included seven names belonging to the Jammu region.
Rehana Bashir from Poonch has secured the 187th rank in the merit list. She is an MBBS graduate.
Abhishek Augustya, who secured the 286th position and Sunny Gupta the 320th, are both from Jammu city.
While Babar Ali Chagatta (364) from Reasi district, Harvinder Singh (335), Gokul Mahajan (564) and Devahuti (668) are from Jammu district.
Kanishak Kataria, an IIT Bombay graduate has topped this year's civil service exams, while Srushti Jayant Deshmukh at fifth position scored the highest among the women candidates.
--IANS
sq/in
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU