Acid poured on teenager in Bihar for resisting rape

In a horror of an incident a teenager in Bihar's Bhagalpur district was bathed with acid after she resisted an attempt to gang rape by a group of four youths, police said on Saturday.
The 16-year-old Class 11 student is battling for her life in a hospital.
The police have arrested two suspects in the case, Bhagalpur Senior Superintendent of Police Ashish Bharti said.
