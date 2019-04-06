Biocon arm opens centre for protein studies

-
Biocon's global contract research arm Syngene International has opened a centre for advanced protein studies here as part of the national biopharma mission, the leading biotech firm said on Saturday.
"The centre has been set up with the biotechnology industry research assistance council at our campus, where a good laboratory practice (GLP) accredited analytical laboratory will be hosted," Biocon said in a statement here.
Noting regulatory approval of biological molecules involves advanced analytics, including assessment of physio-chemical characteristics, efficacy, immunogenicity (antidrug antibody), contamination and strength in a GLP-compliant facility, it said that the centre will help address the challenge of getting certified facilities at affordable costs by start-ups, small, micro and medium enterprises and academia across the country.
The 2,000 square feet centre will run under the 'Innovate in India' programme of the National Biopharma Mission and the Department of Biotechnology.
"India has scientific and entrepreneurial talent to emerge as the next research and development (R&D) hub for the global biotechnology industry. The centre provides the ecosystem for the talent to pursue their research objectives," Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said in the statement.
Apart from providing infrastructure support at affordable cost, the centre will focus on advancing technical skill development to global standards, by conducting training and workshops involving eminent subject experts.
"As the country's largest scientific services provider, the collaboration will help us play active role in the development of the biotechnology industry and as well as nurture the innovative spirit within the industry," Syngene Chief Executive Jonathan Hunt said in the statement.
