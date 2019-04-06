JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Health-Medicine

If patriotic, BJP will respect Rajiv, Indira: Priyanka

Army Ex Vice Chief Sarath Chand joins BJP

Business Standard

Biocon arm opens centre for protein studies

IANS  |  Bengaluru 

Biocon's global contract research arm Syngene International has opened a centre for advanced protein studies here as part of the national biopharma mission, the leading biotech firm said on Saturday.

"The centre has been set up with the biotechnology industry research assistance council at our campus, where a good laboratory practice (GLP) accredited analytical laboratory will be hosted," Biocon said in a statement here.

Noting regulatory approval of biological molecules involves advanced analytics, including assessment of physio-chemical characteristics, efficacy, immunogenicity (antidrug antibody), contamination and strength in a GLP-compliant facility, it said that the centre will help address the challenge of getting certified facilities at affordable costs by start-ups, small, micro and medium enterprises and academia across the country.

The 2,000 square feet centre will run under the 'Innovate in India' programme of the National Biopharma Mission and the Department of Biotechnology.

"India has scientific and entrepreneurial talent to emerge as the next research and development (R&D) hub for the global biotechnology industry. The centre provides the ecosystem for the talent to pursue their research objectives," Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said in the statement.

Apart from providing infrastructure support at affordable cost, the centre will focus on advancing technical skill development to global standards, by conducting training and workshops involving eminent subject experts.

"As the country's largest scientific services provider, the collaboration will help us play active role in the development of the biotechnology industry and as well as nurture the innovative spirit within the industry," Syngene Chief Executive Jonathan Hunt said in the statement.

--IANS

fb/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, April 06 2019. 19:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU