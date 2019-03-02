3 killed in separate incidents of elephant attack in Odisha

Three persons, including a 7-year-old boy, were killed in separate incidents of elephant attack in Dhenkanal, and districts on Saturday, officials said.

An elderly man, identified as Dayanadhi Sahu (75), died after he was attacked by an elephant near a forest in Motanga area of district, the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Dhenkanal, Sudarshan Patra, said.

The pachyderm attacked him when he was on is way to a village pond for taking a bath, the DFO said.

A woman was also injured after she was attacked by a jumbo in the same area, forest department sources said.

In another incident in district, a 7-year-old boy was killed when a wild elephant attacked his house at Barghat within the jurisdiction of Bonai Forest Division in the early hours Saturday, the DFO of Bonai, Sudhansu Khara, said.

The boy died when a wall of the house collapsed on him, the DFO said.

The elephant was a member of a herd that had come to the village from Jarda range, the DFO added.

In a similar incident in district, an elderly man was trampled to death by a tusker in Deulabeda area of Talcher town, an said.

The victim was standing near his house when the tusker attacked him.

Forest and police personnel rushed to the spot and took steps to drive away the tusker.

Financial assistance was given in all the incidents for cremation of the deceased persons and the government will provide compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased, an said.

