Karnataka: BJP leads in 14, JD-S 2, Congress 1

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was leading in 14 of the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka, while the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) in two and the Congress in 1, an official said on Thursday.
According to the latest trends from the vote count, the BJP was leading in Bangalore Central, Bangalore North, Bellary (ST), Bidar, Bijapar (SC), Chikkaballapur, Chitradurga (SC), Dakishna Kannada, Dharwad, Haveri, Koppal, Raichur (ST), Shimoga and Uttara Kannada.
The JD-S was leading in Hassan, Mandya and the Congress in Bangalore Rural.
Vote count in the 28 parliamentary seats, which started at 8 a.m., is underway in 28 counting centres across the state.
--IANS
fb/pg
