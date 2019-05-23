Karnataka: BJP leads in 14, JD-S 2, Congress 1

The was leading in 14 of the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka, while the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) in two and the in 1, an said on Thursday.

According to the latest trends from the vote count, the BJP was leading in Bangalore Central, Bangalore North, (ST), Bidar, Bijapar (SC), Chikkaballapur, Chitradurga (SC), Dakishna Kannada, Dharwad, Haveri, Koppal, Raichur (ST), Shimoga and Uttara Kannada.

The JD-S was leading in Hassan, Mandya and the in Bangalore Rural.

Vote count in the 28 parliamentary seats, which started at 8 a.m., is underway in 28 counting centres across the state.

--IANS

fb/pg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)