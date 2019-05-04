BJP bribing people in Amethi, says Priyanka

-
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of giving Rs 20,000 bribes to people in Amethi Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh.
While addressing a gathering here, Gandhi said: "This is wrong... While the Congress is distributing its election manifesto, the BJP is sending Rs 20,000 each to the village heads."
She said that the BJP is under the misconception that it can buy the people's love and the practice of truthful politics in Amethi.
She said: "The BJP's intentions are bad and their policies are limited to benefitting some industrialists. They don't waive off farmers' debt, but in five years the party has waived off the Rs 5.50 lakh crore debt of these industrialists."
