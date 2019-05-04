BJP bribing people in Amethi, says Priyanka

on Saturday accused the of giving Rs 20,000 bribes to people in constituency in

While addressing a gathering here, Gandhi said: "This is wrong... While the is distributing its election manifesto, the BJP is sending Rs 20,000 each to the village heads."

She said that the BJP is under the misconception that it can buy the people's love and the practice of truthful in

She said: "The BJP's intentions are bad and their policies are limited to benefitting some industrialists. They don't waive off farmers' debt, but in five years the party has waived off the Rs 5.50 lakh crore debt of these industrialists."

--IANS

hindi-pg/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)