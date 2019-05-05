BJP, Congress locked in intense battle in Rajasthan

The fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections on Monday will witness intense battle between the and the in the 12 remaining parliamentary constituencies in

Thirteen of the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in had voted in the fourth phase of elections on April 29. The 12 seats going to the polls on Monday include Rural, Jaipur, Ganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur, Dausa and Nagaur.

Two Olympians -- of the BJP and MLA from Sadulpur -- are up against each other in the Rural Lok Sabha constituency.

While Punia is confident of garnering the Jat votes in the area in addition to enjoying the support of the traditional vote banks such as the Muslims and the SC/ST community, sitting Rathore is likely to corner the Rajput votes along those from the Brahmins and Baniyas.

As the Union Sports Minister, Rathore has revived kabaddi in the constituency besides pushing other sports in the region.

Another interesting battle will be fought in the Lok Sabha constituency where the Congress has fielded Jyoti Khandelwal, a Vaishya face, against sitting BJP Ramcharan Bohra, a Brahmin contestant.

Interestingly, the Congress has fielded a woman candidate in Jaipur after 48 years, changing the dynamics of the seat which has traditionally been a Brahmin stronghold. While Narendra Modi's rally has instilled confidence among the BJP supporters in this seat, Congress too is trying its best to put a dent on the saffron party bastion.

In Bikaner, sitting BJP and Union is up against his cousin and Congress candidate

While the Congress is confident of winning from Bharatpur and Karauli-Dholpur Lok Sabha constituencies, which are reserved seats, the late entry of the may hurt Congress' prospects. Also, Modi's recent rally in Hindaun, the first by an Indian in 40 years, can change the equations.

Alwar will witness a battle between Congress' Bhanwar Jitendra Singh, who belongs to the erstwhile royal family of Alwar, and Mahant Baba Balaknath of the BJP. However, cow smuggling and mob lynchings in the name of cow protection have definitely affected the saffron party's image in this constituency.

Sikar will see a triangular contest between BJP's Swami Sumedhanand Saraswati, a confidante of Yogi Adityanath, Congress' and CPI-M's Amra Ram.

In Dausa, an interesting clash is on the cards between two women from the Meena community -- Savita Meena of the Congress and BJP's Jaskaur Meena.

In Churu, the Congress has fielded Rafiq Mandelia, its only Muslim candidate in the state, who faces a tough fight from sitting

BJP has not fielded any Muslim candidate in any of the 25 seats in

Another interesting battle will be seen in Nagaur, where the BJP has formed an alliance with the (RLP) fileding Hanuman Beniwal on behalf of the against Congress' Jyoti Mirdha, who belongs to the influential Mirdha family here.

In Jhunjhunu, BJP's Narendra Khichar, a sitting MLA from Mandawa, will battle it out against Shrawan Kumar Tal of the Congress. Sitting has been denied a ticket, which can pose problems for the BJP candidate this time.

In Ganganagar, the BJP has fielded its sitting MP against Congress' Bharatram Meghwal.

