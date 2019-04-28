Rajasthan: District administration organises voter awareness programme in Jhalawar

The district administration held a voter awareness programme here in an effort to encourage voters to exercise their franchise in large numbers.

The voter awareness programme was held for the Bohra community in the town.

The administration has roped in girls to create awareness among the people to cast their votes.

Authorities also apprised the benefits of voting to lactating and pregnant mothers. These women will be helped by Anganwadi workers at the time of voting, while specially abled-people will be helped by volunteers to exercise their franchise.

The administration said that potable water units would be set up at polling booths for the convenience of the people.

"We have started a programme for the Bohra community on voting. We have given a message to these people that everyone should exercise their franchise. We are hopeful that there will be 100 per cent voting here," Inderjeet Singh Rai, collector, told ANI.

There are 25 Lok Sabha seats in Polling in Baran- seat, along with 12 constituencies in will be held on April 29. The remaining 12 seats will go to polls on May 6.

Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

