BJP fields Puri from Amritsar, repeats four Delhi MPs

IANS  |  New Delhi 

The BJP on Sunday announced seven more Lok Sabha candidates, repeating Union Minister Harsh Vardhan from Delhi's Chandni Chowk and fielding Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri from Amritsar.

Apart from Harsh Vardhan, the BJP has repeated three other Delhi MPs from their respective constituencies.

Delhi unit party chief Manoj Tiwari will contest from North East Delhi, Pravesh Verma from West Delhi and Ramesh Bidhuri from South Delhi.

Shankar Lalwani will contest from Indore, replacing Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, who refused to contest this time.

Harinarayan Rajbhar is the party candidate from Uttar Pradesh's Ghosi.

First Published: Sun, April 21 2019. 20:16 IST

