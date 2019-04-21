BJP fields Puri from Amritsar, repeats four Delhi MPs

-
ALSO READ
AAP hits out at Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri for his "anti-Delhi" policies
AAP govt now seeking 2 more years to regularise unauthorised colonies: Puri
AAP slams Union Minister Hardip Puri for his "anti-Delhi" stance
AAP govt has been a stumbling block in regularisation of unauthorized colonies: Puri
In 'report card' on BJP MP Harsh Vardhan, AAP slams him over pollution, sealing, statehood
-
The BJP on Sunday announced seven more Lok Sabha candidates, repeating Union Minister Harsh Vardhan from Delhi's Chandni Chowk and fielding Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri from Amritsar.
Apart from Harsh Vardhan, the BJP has repeated three other Delhi MPs from their respective constituencies.
Delhi unit party chief Manoj Tiwari will contest from North East Delhi, Pravesh Verma from West Delhi and Ramesh Bidhuri from South Delhi.
Shankar Lalwani will contest from Indore, replacing Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, who refused to contest this time.
Harinarayan Rajbhar is the party candidate from Uttar Pradesh's Ghosi.
--IANS
aks/vd
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU