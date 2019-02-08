5 dead in stampede at political rally in Nigeria

A stampede on Thursday among thousands of supporters at the political rally for Nigerian Muhammadu Buhari's re-election killed five people and injured others in the east state of

Dorcas Philemon, for the state specialist hospital, where the bodies were kept, confirmed the incident to in Jalingo, capital of the state, reported.

Television broadcast and showed thousands of people gathered at a stadium in Jalingo displaying support to Buhari at a campaign ceremony attended by senior politicians.

Buhari has expressed sadness over of loss of lives at the rally in a statement.

He expressed appreciation over massive support he had been receiving all over the country, and called for restraint on the part of his supporters to avoid such tragic incidence, and improved crowd management at rally grounds.

"I want them to stay alive and witness the dividends of purposeful governance that the APC administration will unfold when they renew our mandate," he added.

