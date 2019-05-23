Congress-led UDF leads in all 20 seats in Kerala

As the vote count for the 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala progressed on Thursday, the Congress and its allies had forged ahead everywhere, official sources said.
The BJP candidate in Thiruvananthapuram, after showing initial promise, slipped to the second position behind Congress candidate Shashi Tharoor, who led by over 1,700 votes.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi was leading in Wayanad by over 25,000 votes, the sources said.
The Left candidates, after leading initially in seven seats, slipped to the second spot in most places.
In all there will be 14 rounds of counting.
In 2014, the Congress-led UDF won in 12 and the Left in 8 seats.
--IANS
sg/mr
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU