BJP, Trinamool neck and neck in Bengal

The Bharatiya Janata Party is giving a tough fight to West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress as both are leading in two seats each, while the Congress is ahead in only one of the 42 constituencies as per early trends.
For BJP, John Barla in Alipurduar and Raju Bist in Darjeeling were leading.
In Jalpaigurii, Trinamool's Binay Chandra Burman is leading, while in Ghatal, Bengali film star Dev was in the lead.
Former state Congress President Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has established a slender lead from his constituency in Bahawalpur.
