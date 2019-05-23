Abide by what almighty decides: BJP candidate Puri

-
ALSO READ
Campaign spirited, yet dignified: BJP candidate Puri
Will share 'vision document' that will focus on youth, development of Amristar" Hardeep Puri
Modi govt not shy like UPA to take on Pak: Hardeep Puri
New to Amritsar, Hardeep Puri hits the ground running
BJP has fielded Sikh candidate in Amritsar, will avenge 2014 defeat: Hardeep Puri
-
Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development and the BJP's candidate from Punjab's Amritsar Lok Sabha seat Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday said he would "abide by what he (the almighty) decides".
"Everyone is subject to Hukam; no one is beyond it. O Nanak! One who understands Hukam, does not speak in ego," Puri tweeted.
"As I wait for the result, I shall with no doubt, remorse or ego abide by what he decides," he added.
Puri had earlier said the election campaign was spirited and yet dignified after meeting his rival and Congress' incumbent MP Gurjeet Singh Ji Aujla.
"Met my colleague in Parliament Sardar Gurjeet Singh Ji Aujla at Sri Durbar Sahib Ji this morning," he tweeted along with photos in which he was seen exchanging pleasantries and exchanging notes with Aujla on day of polling for Punjab's 13 Lok Sabha seats on May 19.
--IANS
vg/pg/ksk
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU