Abide by what almighty decides: BJP candidate Puri

for Housing and Urban Development and the BJP's candidate from Punjab's Amritsar Lok Sabha seat Puri on Thursday said he would "abide by what he (the almighty) decides".

"Everyone is subject to Hukam; no one is beyond it. O Nanak! One who understands Hukam, does not speak in ego," Puri tweeted.

"As I wait for the result, I shall with no doubt, remorse or ego abide by what he decides," he added.

Puri had earlier said the election campaign was spirited and yet dignified after meeting his rival and Congress'

"Met my colleague in Parliament Sardar at Sri Durbar this morning," he tweeted along with photos in which he was seen exchanging pleasantries and exchanging notes with Aujla on day of polling for Punjab's 13 Lok Sabha seats on May 19.

--IANS

