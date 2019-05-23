JUST IN
Abide by what almighty decides: BJP candidate Puri

IANS  |  Chandigarh 

Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development and the BJP's candidate from Punjab's Amritsar Lok Sabha seat Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday said he would "abide by what he (the almighty) decides".

"Everyone is subject to Hukam; no one is beyond it. O Nanak! One who understands Hukam, does not speak in ego," Puri tweeted.

"As I wait for the result, I shall with no doubt, remorse or ego abide by what he decides," he added.

Puri had earlier said the election campaign was spirited and yet dignified after meeting his rival and Congress' incumbent MP Gurjeet Singh Ji Aujla.

"Met my colleague in Parliament Sardar Gurjeet Singh Ji Aujla at Sri Durbar Sahib Ji this morning," he tweeted along with photos in which he was seen exchanging pleasantries and exchanging notes with Aujla on day of polling for Punjab's 13 Lok Sabha seats on May 19.

