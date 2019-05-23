BJP sweeping Lok Sabha elections (National)

The (BJP) on Thursday appeared set to retain power as its candidates led in 229 of the 405 Lok Sabha seats from where counting trends were available, leaving the far behind.

Good news for the BJP poured in from almost all parts of the Hindi heartland including Uttar Pradesh, where the SP-BSP alliance was expected to trip its path to victory, and neighbouring where it is allied with the Janata Dal-United (JD-U) and others.

BJP's Smriti Irani was leading over in Amethi although the latter was far ahead of his Left rival in Wayanad in

Despite losing power last year to the in Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh, the BJP was on the victory path in most Lok Sabha seats in the three states.

The BJP and its ally were leading 16 seats in while the BJP and its allies had forged ahead in 13 constituencies in

Among the BJP leaders who were on the victory lap included (Lucknow), Maneka and (Bhopal).

UPA and senior Congress led in Rae Bareli in

The was ahead of others on 3 seats and the in 9.

The TRS was leading in 11 seats in Telangana and the in 11 in The TDP was ahead of others in 5 seats in

The DMK-led alliance in was leading in 14 seats.

Indeed, the best news for the Congress came from where its candidates were leading in all 20 Lok Sabha seats. The Left, after initially leading in seven places, slipper to the second spot.

In West Bengal, the led in 6 seats.

Officials on Thursday morning began counting the millions of votes cast in the Lok Sabha elections across the country whose verdict will determine who gets to rule for the next five years.

Thousands of officials began the mammoth exercise in thousands of centres in states and Union Territories amid tight security.

Around 67 per cent of the nearly 900 million voters exercised their franchise in the seven-phase elections that began on April 11 and ended on May 19.

Exit polls have predicted that Narendra Modi's BJP is most likely to return to power.

Election in Vellore in was countermanded by the

