BJP library gets Quran after PM's appeal to win over minorities

Following Narendra Modi's appeal to his party to win the trust of minorities, Quran - the holy book of Muslims - has arrived at the library of the BJP's headquarters here.

"I kept two copies of the Quran -- in English and Hindi -- along with the other holy books such as the Geeta and the Bible on Monday," said Shadab Shams, of the state (BJP) here.

Shams appealed to people of all communities to read the books in order to clear any misunderstanding about Islam.

State (BJP) welcomed the gesture.

The library was inaugurated by a year ago.

