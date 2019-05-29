Don't include me in cabinet, Jaitley tells Modi

Former Jaitley on Wednesday urged not to include him in the new cabinet, citing health issues.

"I am writing to you formally to request you that I should be allowed a reasonable time to myself, my treatment and my health and therefore not be a part of any responsibility, for the present in the new government," he said in a letter to the

--IANS

in/mr/pg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)