Business Standard

Don't include me in cabinet, Jaitley tells Modi

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to include him in the new cabinet, citing health issues.

"I am writing to you formally to request you that I should be allowed a reasonable time to myself, my treatment and my health and therefore not be a part of any responsibility, for the present in the new government," he said in a letter to the Prime Minister.

First Published: Wed, May 29 2019. 13:26 IST

