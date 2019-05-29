Australian PM, Ministers sworn-in post poll victory

Re-elected Australian and his reworked frontbench were officially sworn-in to office on Wednesday as the begins its new term of government following a shock election victory.

Morrison and his Cabinet team, which includes a record seven women, visited the Government House where the swore them into office.

Ken Wyatt, an Aboriginal from Western Australia, received a standing ovation as he became the country's first He will be in charge of indigenous affairs, ABC News reported.

Wyatt wore a traditional kangaroo skin called a "booka" to the swearing-in ceremony.

Morrison's Liberal-National Party (LNP) defied polls to win a third term in government in the on May 18, defeating the opposition (ALP).

He elevated Sussan Ley, and to his Cabinet -- the government's council of senior ministers -- as the Ministers for the Environment, Defence and Families and Social Services, respectively.

They joined Marise Payne, Bridget McKenzie, and as women in Cabinet.

Australia's 46th Parliament is expected to convene for the first time in the first week of July, with the still counting votes.

In the first post-election meeting with MPs on Tuesday, Morrison insisted his "hungry, committed and united" team would focus on the aspirations of ordinary Australians during their third term in power.

"They are the reason we have the opportunity and the great privilege to serve them each and every day," the told his colleagues.

"We must burn for the Australian people every single day that we have this privilege of serving them, in this party room and as a government."

Morrison warned his ministers that there was a wealth of talent within the government's ranks to keep the pressure on them to perform.

