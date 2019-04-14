BJP names six candidates for Haryana, MP, Rajasthan

-
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday named six more candidates for the Lok Sabha elections from Rajasthan, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh.
Finalised by the Central Election Committee, the names include Jaskaur Meena from Dausa in Rajasthan, and Arvind Sharma from Rohtak and Brijendra Singh from Hisar, both in Haryana.
Bishnu Datt Sharma will contest from Khajuraho, G.S. Damor from Ratlam and Chattar Singh Darbar from Dhar in Madhya Pradesh.
