JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Politics

Equity indices to remain volatile as India votes (Market Outlook)

Business Standard

BJP names six candidates for Haryana, MP, Rajasthan

IANS  |  New Delhi 

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday named six more candidates for the Lok Sabha elections from Rajasthan, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh.

Finalised by the Central Election Committee, the names include Jaskaur Meena from Dausa in Rajasthan, and Arvind Sharma from Rohtak and Brijendra Singh from Hisar, both in Haryana.

Bishnu Datt Sharma will contest from Khajuraho, G.S. Damor from Ratlam and Chattar Singh Darbar from Dhar in Madhya Pradesh.

--IANS

bns/rtp/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, April 14 2019. 13:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU