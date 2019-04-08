BJP manifesto vision document: Himachal CM

-
ALSO READ
Congress has accepted defeat in Himachal Pradesh: Jai Ram Thakur
BJP legislative party meeting in Dharamshala Sunday
Jai Ram Thakur to present Himachal Pradesh's budget on Feb 9
Modi, Shah to address public meeting in Himachal
BJP govt's economic policies pushing HP towards bankruptcy: Cong leader
-
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday described the BJP manifesto as a vision document that "envisages a new and developed India and fulfils the sentiments of 130 crore people".
"The manifesto clearly reflects the commitment of building a new India which would emerge as the leading nation of the world in next five years," he said in a statement.
The Bharatiya Janata Party earlier in the day released its election manifesto in New Delhi for the Lok Sabha polls with a promise to provide pension to small and marginal farmers to ensure social security after 60 years of age.
Released at the party headquarters in Delhi in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah, the "Sankalpit Bharat, Sashakt Bharat" also pledged zero tolerance towards terrorism.
Thakur said it is historic that short-term agricultural loans would be given at zero per cent interest for one to five years and they would go a long way in doubling farmers' income by 2022.
Thakur said the promises to bring all farmers under the ambit of the Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme and providing pension to small and marginal farmers aged above 60 years are also appreciable.
The Chief Minister said the common people would get better health services.
Slamming the BJP, Congress leader and six-time former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh said the BJP's manifesto has failed to mention anything about "creation of jobs for the youth and schemes for the farmers".
--IANS
vg/rs/bg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU