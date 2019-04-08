BJP manifesto vision document: Himachal CM

on Monday described the manifesto as a vision document that "envisages a new and developed and fulfils the sentiments of 130 crore people".

"The manifesto clearly reflects the commitment of building a new which would emerge as the leading nation of the world in next five years," he said in a statement.

The earlier in the day released its election manifesto in New for the Lok Sabha polls with a promise to provide pension to small and marginal farmers to ensure social security after 60 years of age.

Released at the party headquarters in in the presence of and President Amit Shah, the "Sankalpit Bharat, Sashakt Bharat" also pledged zero tolerance towards terrorism.

Thakur said it is historic that short-term agricultural loans would be given at zero per cent interest for one to five years and they would go a long way in doubling farmers' income by 2022.

Thakur said the promises to bring all farmers under the ambit of the Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme and providing pension to small and marginal farmers aged above 60 years are also appreciable.

The said the common people would get better

Slamming the BJP, and six-time former said the BJP's manifesto has failed to mention anything about "creation of jobs for the youth and schemes for the farmers".

--IANS

vg/rs/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)