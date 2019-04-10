Modi is need of the hour, say over 900 artistes

Over 900 artistes and people from the field of literature on Wednesday came out openly in support of the (BJP), saying the country needs a "Majboot Sarkar" and not a "Mazboor Sarkar".

The statement issued under the banner of "Nation First Collective", has been signed by Pandit Jasraj, Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan, Shankar Mahadevan, Malini Awasthi, Pandit among others.

"We, creative artistes and persons belonging to the field of literature appeal to all our fellow citizens to cast their vote and exercise their right to elect the new government without any pressure and prejudice," they said.

They said that during the last five years, has seen a government that has delivered corruption-free good governance and development oriented administration.

"During this period, has acquired greater respect globally. It is our firm conviction that the continuance of the government led by is the need of the hour," they said.

The group said when challenges like terrorism are before all of us, we need a "Majboot Sarkar" and not a "Mazboor Sarkar".

"Hence, we need the present government to continue," the artists said.

