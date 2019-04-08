BJP promises pension scheme for farmers over 60

The (BJP) on Monday released its election manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls with a promise to provide pension for small and marginal farmers to ensure social security after 60 years of age.

Released at the party office here in the presence of and Amit Shah, the "Sankalpit Bhatar Sashakt Bharat" also pledged zero tolerance towards terrorism.

"Our security doctrine will be guided by our national security interest. This is exemplified by the Surgical Strikes and the Air Strikes carried out recently. We will firmly continue our policy of 'Zero Tolerance' against terrorism and extremism and continue to (give) a free hand to our security forces in combating terrorism," the manifesto read.

It also promised 33 per cent reservation in Parliament and state Assemblies through a Constitutional amendment.

"We will ensure pucca houses for families either living in kuchha houses or without access to housing by 2022," it said.

Speaking at the occasion, Shah said the whenever a history of India's development was written, the period between 2014 and 2019 will be written in "golden letters".

