CBI fails to submit papers in AJL land allotment case

The (CBI) on Friday failed to submit adequate documents in a case related to the re-allotment of a plot to (AJL), the publisher of newspaper, in a special in Haryanas Panchkula. The court listed the matter for hearing on July 12.

leaders Bhupinder Singh Hooda, a former of Haryana, and Moti Lal Vora are the accused in the case.

"Since adequate documents have not been provided as demanded by us, the court fixed July 12 as the next date of hearing," told reporters.

The had demanded time to check the documents and submit them before July 12. He said arguments in the case would start only after that.

Hooda, the main accused, was present in the court while Vora had sought exemption from personal appearance on medical grounds.

The CBI in its chargesheet on December 1, 2018 alleged that Hooda, in conspiracy with Vora, abused his official position and dishonestly re-allotted the institutional plot in Panchkula to at old rate and caused wrongful gain of some Rs 67.65 lakh to the private company and corresponding wrongful loss to the government exchequer.

