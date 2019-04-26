Congress moves EC against Kejriwal

-
ALSO READ
Delhi Cong complaints to Delhi CEO against AAP chief Kejriwal
Congress has officially ruled out alliance: Kejriwal
BJP got voters' names deleted from electoral rolls as last resort to avoid defeat: Kejriwal
Sewage deaths: Lodge criminal case against Kejriwal, demands Delhi BJP chief
Opposition in Delhi accuses Kejriwal of 'lying' on issue of voters' deletion
-
The Congress on Friday approached the Delhi Election Commission and filed a complaint against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accusing him of giving communal and provocative statement in a bid to attract voters on communal lines and demanded the poll panel to bar him from campaigning.
A delegation of the Delhi Congress led by former east Delhi MP Sandeep Dikshit met the Chief Electoral Officer at his Kashmere gate office in central Delhi.
Speaking to media, Dikshit said, "We have submitted a memorandum to the Chief Electoral Officer, drawing his attention to Kejriwal's televised interview in which he has asked the Muslim voters not to vote for the Congress in the Lok Sabha elections as the party was not getting a single Hindu vote."
He said: "Kejriwal's statement is highly communal and illegal in nature, and is intended to divide the Hindu and Muslim votes, and attract the voters along communal lines."
Dikshit said that the party delegation has asked the poll panel "to take cognizance of Kejriwal's highly explosive statement and he should be banned from the election campaign".
--IANS
aks/prs
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU