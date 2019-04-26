Himachal BJP's Anurag Thakur owns Rs 5.54 cr assets

Anurag Thakur, the BJP's flamboyant three-time from in Himachal Pradesh, on Friday declared owning movable and immovable assets worth over Rs 5.54 crore.

In an affidavit submitted with his nomination papers for the Lok Sabha seat, Thakur declared that he and his wife have self-acquired assets of Rs 4,96,70,616 and Rs 57,71,330 respectively.

Thakur, who is the son of two-time Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal, has a loan of Rs 10,185,114, while his wife owns gems and jewellery worth Rs 22.08 lakh.

The outgoing and his wife own worth Rs 16,78,493 and Rs 3,13,154. The couple also owns foreign-made pistols. While Thakur has a Walther worth Rs 3.25 lakh, his wife has a F.N. Browning pistol costing Rs 2.50 lakh.

The has pitted five-time against from Hamirpur, a seat the party has won only once in 30 years.

has represented the state in kabaddi six times at the national-level and was also the of the team thrice.

votes in the last of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections on May 19.

